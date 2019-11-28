WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- Mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, cornbread, stuffing, turkey, and green beans were on the menu for seniors and others on Thanksgiving in Windsor.
Police officers teamed up with volunteers to cook and deliver Thanksgiving meals to the elderly in five different districts in town.
"If you're alone on a holiday, it can be a very depressing time," said Windsor Police Chief Donald Melanson. "To have someone show up and perform an act of kindness, I think it shows that they're important too and that people care for them."
Food donations came in from a variety of places including social services, officers, and the Grace Church.
Preparation for the meals began Wednesday and continued into Thursday morning as officers packaged more than 60 meals.
"I think people need to see that there's a human side to our officers, especially here in Windsor and I'm beyond impressed by how they've come together on Thanksgiving morning to make sure others are fed," said Mayor Don Trinks.
Melanson said he hopes to make it a yearly tradition. "It's so important because Windsor really prides itself on being involved in the community and town, our motto is our citizen first."
The Police Department plans on holding similar community events in the future. Stay up to date with their events here.
