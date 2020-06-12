(WFSB) – The Police Officers Standards and Training Council, also known as Post Council, where officers go for training, made changes to the Connecticut Law Enforcement Standards and Practices.
This all comes after a special meeting led by Chief Mello of the Milford Police Department and other members of the council.
The intentional use of a chokehold or other restraint applied to the neck area is now banned.
Officers who see other officers commit misconduct will also be required to intervene.
The Compliance to Law Enforcement Standards and Practices (CLESP) Program can be found at the POSTC website www.ct.gov/post.
