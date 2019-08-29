FARMINGTON (WFSB) - Police are investigating a crash involving a person Thursday night.
According to police, a person was struck by a vehicle on Rt. 6 in the area of Cumberland Farms.
Police have a section of Rt. 6 closed between Cumberland Farms and the Bristol city line.
Police expect to be on scene investigating for several hours.
Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.