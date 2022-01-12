Rocky Hill car under vehicle
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – A car drove underneath a parked vehicle in Rocky Hill Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Police say both cars were parked in the parking lot of Westside Market on Cromwell Avenue before the crash.

“One car drove into the back of a parked car and ended up underneath of it,” said Steve Morgan with the Rocky Hill Police Department.

The operator of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

