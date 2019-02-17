HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford Police is investigating a triple shooting that happened overnight at a nightclub and has left one person dead and two injured.
According to police, the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. as dozens of people left the Vibz Uptown nightclub on Main Street.
A 28-year-old man has been shot and killed.
Two other victims are at St. Francis Hospital. A 29-year-old man is in serious condition and a 29-year-old woman is in stable condition.
The victims have not yet been identified.
Right now, investigators believe there was one shooter.
The Hartford Police Major Crimes Division Homicide Team is on scene and investigating.
Anyone with information on the shooting can give anonymous tips at 860-722-TIPS.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.