HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting Friday morning in Hartford, police said.
Police report officers responded to the area of 182 Nelson Street around 5:09 a.m. for a shot spotter activation.
Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound.
Police say the victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).
