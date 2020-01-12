BEVERLY HILLS, CA (WFSB) - Police in Beverly Hills arrested New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman for vandalism Saturday night.
Police say Edelman was arrested around 9 p.m. after he jumped onto a driver's vehicle, causing damage.
The incident happened in the 200 block of North Beverly Drive, police said.
Officials say Edelman was released on a citation and is scheduled to appear in court on April 13.
This comes after the Tennessee Titans beat the Patriots in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs last week 20-13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.