NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in New Britain Thursday night, police said.
Police say the crash happened around 7:11 p.m. in the area of South Main Street and Trinity Street.
The vehicle was traveling southbound on South Main Street and struck the pedestrian as they were crossing the road.
Police say the vehicle then fled the scene.
Officials say the pedestrian, a 31-year-old New Britain resident, has serious but non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a nearby hospital.
The vehicle involved is described as a small, red compact car.
The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Joseph Torrente at 860-826-3071.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.