HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police say they have a person of interest in the case of a 13-year-old student who died after a fentanyl overdose at a school earlier this month.
The seventh grader overdosed at the Sports and Medical Sciences Academy on January 13.
The juvenile, who has not been identified, died on January 15, police said.
Police say a person of interest has been identified in the investigation.
The individual has a history at the juvenile’s residence.
“This individual does have narcotics history and will remain a person of interest, although we cannot label him a suspect at this point,” Hartford police said.
Police say upon investigation they found about 100 more bags of fentanyl in the juvenile’s bedroom.
“This fentanyl was packaged in the same manner as the bags located at the school, had the same identifying stamp, and tested at an even higher purity level (60% purity),” Hartford police said.
Police say they are confident the fentanyl that caused the juvenile to overdose was the same fentanyl found in the juvenile’s bedroom.
The juvenile’s mother continues to cooperate with police in the investigation.
"At this time, we have no evidence to support her having any prior knowledge of her son’s possession of the fentanyl," police said.
