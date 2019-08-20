COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) -- A police presence seen in Coventry on Hendee Road on Tuesday has cleared.
The police activity was reported a little before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
By about 5:30 p.m., crews were seen clearing the area.
Coventry police would only say officers were out there, but did not provide any further details.
Members of a SWAT team were also at the scene.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
