CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Catalytic converters was stolen from vehicles parked in lots across Cheshire, including two schools.
Police said they responded to four locations on Jan. 24, including Cheshire High School on South Main Street and the Chapman School on Country Club Road.
The other two locations were commercial parking lots at 967 and 1151 South Main St.
Police said it appeared that the catalytic converters were taken during daylight hours.
Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact Det. Sam DeCapua and Officer Lester Zimnock at 203-271-5531 or through email at cheshiretaskforce@cheshirect.org.
(1) comment
I'm surprised the police even take notice as these are most likely minors working for gangs that know minors can get away with most crimes in CT given the lax laws (towards minors). I would only expect police to get involved should you choose to attack someone attempting to steal your property in your driveway.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.