MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A convicted felon already on parole faces drugs and and police pursuit charges following a chase that ran from Meriden to New Haven.
Police said their crime suppression unit spotted Giuseppe Destefano in the area of North and South Avenues in Meriden on Friday.
They tried to stop him on the Interstate-691 ramp on Lewis Avenue.
At first, they said Destefano refused to stop. Police had to track his Volvo's movements.
The ultimately found him on Grand Street in New Haven, where he struck a curb trying to flee from officers. The curb strike disabled the Volvo.
However, the suspect fled on foot and appeared to be holding a gun, police said.
New Haven police deployed a K9 unit and traced Destefano's path. They said they found a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun that was loaded with 17 rounds. The gun had been thrown away during the pursuit.
The suspect was eventually found.
Police said on him they found nearly 14 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 77.1 grams of suspected cocaine and 14.8 grams of heroin.
in addition to being on parole, New Haven police said Destefano had active protective orders and a domestic violence warrant out against him.
He was charged with improper signal, engaging an officer in a pursuit, interfering with an officer, possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of a high capacity magazine and criminal violation of a protective order,
Destefano was held on a $650,000 bond. He was remanded back to the custody of the Department of Correction.
