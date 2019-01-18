CHESTER, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury man was arrested after a police pursuit in Chester Thursday night.
State Police said around 11 p.m., troopers from Troop-F Westbrook saw a car driving at 97 m.p.h. in the area of Route 9.
Troopers stopped the car and were talking to the driver who then shifted the car into drive and fled from police.
The driver was identified as Jonathan Santiago, 21, from Waterbury.
Troopers followed Santiago, who got off exit 5 and drove into a wooded area.
Santiago and the passenger fled on foot and were found by police a short time later.
He was charged with reckless operation, engaging officers in a pursuit, reckless endangerment and interfering, along with several other charges.
Santiago was held on a $25,000 bond and brought to Middletown Superior Court.
