HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police seized a “ghost gun” following a shooting on Sunday.
Officers responded to the area of 520 Garden Street on a ShotSpotter activation. When they arrived, they found a female victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the left ankle.
Police were able to obtain a description of the car involved, which was seen on Homestead Avenue. Officers saw the driver throw a gun and ammunition out the window in the area of Homestead Avenue and Irving Street.
The officers stopped the car and the driver, identified as Luis Villafane, was arrested.
The gun was recovered and found to be an untraceable “ghost gun” comprised of pieced together components.
Villafane was charged with assault and firearm charges, with additional charges expected. He is being held on a $300,000 bond.
