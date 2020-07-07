HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Controversy continues to intensify over Hartford’s police chief.
On Tuesday, Connecticut State Police released a 911 call that was made right after Chief Jason Thody hit a guardrail.
The incident happened on May 31, just before 5 p.m.
A caller said he saw the chief’s Chevy Tahoe “all over the road.”
In the police report done by Hartford police, Thody said he was momentarily distracted and was not under the influence, but the person who says he witnessed the accident doesn’t believe that.
He said he had been answering a text about a protest happening in Hartford.
In the 911 call, the caller says “there's a law enforcement agency guy in front of me who's intoxicated. He hit the guardrails on 154."
The man who made the call is David Acampora, a retired firefighter who says he called 911 when he saw the Tahoe along 154 near the Haddam Chester town line.
He told Channel 3 "I needed to get that guy off the road. Thank God he didn't kill someone."
Thody had been in Chester at a marina where he keeps a boat.
Thody, according to Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, did report the accident that day, and said the damage was minor.
The car was taken to Friendly Auto Body, and cost the city $3,300.
The 911 call prompted the mayor to look into the matter further, and even possible discipline.
He released a statement saying “The 911 call confirms the basic facts that Chief Thody reported about this incident, which are that at approximately 4:50 PM on Sunday, May 31, Chief Thody was driving distractedly while conducting city business on his phone, veered and scraped against a guard rail, and continued on, as he was responding to an ongoing protest in Hartford,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “We will wait for any findings from the Internal Audit Commission, but at this point my assessment remains that this was a minor incident that Chief Thody documented and reported to the city’s Chief Operating Officer that same day.”
Channel 3 reached out to Chief Thody but has not yet heard back.
So, now it's evading responsibility and failure to maintain proper lane at least. Come on CSP, when is the arrest coming?
