ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) -- On Monday, body cam footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting in Ansonia was released.
Three officers responded to the home on Myrtle Avenue Thursday evening around 7:30 p.m. following a call from a woman who said her boyfriend had become violent. He had also allegedly violated a protective order.
When officers arrived, they try to make contact with 30-year-old Michael Gregory inside, which goes on for about five minutes.
Officers end up opening the front door and are met by Gregory, who picks up a kitchen knife.
In the footage, the officers are heard numerous times telling Gregory to drop the knife, which he refuses to do. Instead, Gregory is heard several times responding "you’re gonna have to shoot me."
Gregory then slams the door shut, which officers eventually kick in.
The suspect was found in another room with the door closed. He's still heard telling officers they're going to have to shoot him.
After officers kick that door in, he comes out still holding the knife.
One officer fires his stun gun, which did not impact Gregory. He’s still seen in the footage running around the kitchen with the knife, as officers are asking him to drop it.
He runs toward an officer and that's when three shots are heard being fired.
The footage then shows Gregory on the ground being handcuffed.
He was then brought to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
It is unclear at this time if anyone else was inside the home when the shooting happened.
Police said the body cam footage is just one part of the ongoing investigation, which is being conducted by the Western District Major Crime Squad.
