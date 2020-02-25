BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Police body camera footage has been released following the arrest of the owner of a Bloomfield kennel.
Bloomfield police seized 15 dogs from the Star Mountain Kennel in January and body camera footage shows dogs in cages stacked on top of one another.
Through all of this, the owner, Margaret Boisture, maintains her innocence.
When Bloomfield officers arrived at the Star Mountain Kennel in January, they found 44 animals on the property. Of those animals, there were 38 dogs, 5 cats, and a goat.
Police said 15 of the dogs were found in conditions that broke the state’s cruelty laws.
Channel 3 obtained the body camera footage from police officers and the Bloomfield Animal Control officer going into the Tunxis Avenue property after receiving an arrest warrant.
The arrest warrant for Boisture, who ran the kennel, says the cages Boisture was using to house the dogs and the pens they were in were not big enough.
The warrant says there were piled of soiled paper towels, covered and soaked in fresh urine and feces.
It goes on to say there was grime, rust, and fecal matter in the wires of the cages.
Police said some dogs were standing in their own waste and there was evidence of over-kenneling.
Read the full search warrant here.
Officers also said Boisture did not have a permit to run a kennel and most of the dogs didn’t have up to date rabies vaccinations.
Boisture was charged with 15 counts of cruelty to animals and 15 counts of excessive confinement. She was released on a $75,000 bond.
She is suing the town of Bloomfield and has received support from people across the country who believe she was wrongly prosecuted.
Channel 3 reached out to Boisture's attorney on Tuesday, but did not hear back.
