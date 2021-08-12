DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - A 15-year-old girl was shot inside a crowded Danbury Fair Mall on Wednesday night.
Police described the suspect as a male, possibly in his early teens, with a thin build with shoulder-length dreadlocks.
"We are very confidence that he will be identified very soon," said Chief Patrick Ridenhour, Danbury Police Department. "We encourage him, however, to turn himself in as soon as possible."
Danbury police said they received a report of shots fired at the mall near Macy's at 7:02 p.m.
The Connecticut State Police said they assisted with the response.
CSP is assisting Danbury PD with a report of shots fired at the Danbury Fair Mall. We are asking everyone to please avoid the area.— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) August 11, 2021
Other nearby agencies, including the FBI, also helped.
When officers arrived, they found the teen with a gunshot wound to her upper chest, near her clavicle. They said she was alert and conscious.
They also said a group of at least eight people got into a fight with another group near the entrance to Macy's. One person had a handgun and fired one shot, which struck the teenage victim.
Police said they reviewed surveillance video from the incident and said the victim was part of the group that was involved in the altercation; however, it's unclear if she was the intended target of the shooting.
After the shots were fired, police said people started running, resulting in a stampede.
Ibrahim Bhavnagarwala, a mother, said she and her sons, who are now college-aged, lived near Newtown during the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012.
She said Wednesday's incident triggered so many memories for her and her sons.
"I kind of assumed, there was obviously something wrong," Bhavnagarwala said. "People were screaming, just running as fast as possible to the exit, so I immediately went into fight or flight mode and started running toward the exit."
"My thought process was like, 'Sandy Hook,' then my brother, then my uncle," Bhavnagarwala said. "I had to take that all, cool down and focus on my brother and uncle to get them out."
"All that emotion came to me," said Eman Beshtawii. "The same scene I saw. I saw all these Danbury police cars coming. The same sounds I experienced when the Newtown shooting happened. On that street, I saw so many people and police cars,'
The mall was immediately put on lockdown.
The victim was take to Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford where she was reported to be in stable condition as of Thursday afternoon.
Her identity was not released.
Police said they believe the incident was isolated.
"There is no ongoing risk to the general public at this time," Ridenhour said on Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Danbury police's detective bureau at 203-797-4662, or their confidential tips line at 203-790-8477.
As usual, a description of the suspects is missing. I wonder why? Other sources have said the intended victim, a hammer wielding individual, was white. That description they were OK with releasing. But the trigger man? The groups involved? Nothing. Everyone was caught on videotape too, weren't they? So there are homicidal lunatics on the loose, but no description to the concerned public. Why not?
