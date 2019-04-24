WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- A deadly officer-involved shooting that happened over the weekend in Wethersfield remains under investigation.
On Wednesday, police identified the name of the officer who fired his weapon as Officer Layau Eulizier Jr.
Wethersfield police said Officer Peter Salvatore was present at the time of the shooting, but did not discharge his firearm.
Last Saturday, police tried to stop a car on the Silas Deane Highway that didn’t have license plates matching the vehicle. They thought it may have been stolen.
The car was being driven by 18-year-old Anthony Jose Vega Cruz.
Police said Vega Cruz crashed into a cruiser and then drove at Eulizier.
That’s when the officer started shooting.
Cruz was shot and later died on Monday.
Eyewitness News learned Eulizier was involved in another deadly shooting in 2015.
According to Wethersfield police, neither officer has has any disciplinary history with the department.
According to a report from the state’s attorney office, he fired his gun, along with a trooper, at a robbery suspect.
He was working as a Manchester police officer at the time.
After an investigation, the state’s attorney’s office found that shooting was justified.
On Monday, protestors held a rally outside the Wethersfield Police Dept., looking for answers as to what happened during the incident.
Activist Cornell Lewis organized another protest for Cruz to be held on Thursday.
“We are going to disrupt the social fabric of their society,” Lewis said. “In plain language we are going to make it uncomfortable for the town of Wethersfield and we want them to feel the same kind of pain that we feel as people of color every time police shoot us down.”
He said they want answers as to what happened.
"We going to go back and further ask police for answers. What we also want the town of Wethersfield to know and let the police know what we are not completely satisfied with the young man who was shot," Lewis said.
The protest will be held at the Wethersfield Police Dept. on Thursday at 5 p.m.
State police have now taken over the investigation.
Both officers who were involved are on paid administrative leave.
This was the second shooting in the state in just one week.
The family was out of New Haven and has been in touch with Vega Cruz family.
There is dash cam video, and that could be released this week.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Vega Cruz here.
