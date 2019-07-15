TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Torrington police are telling drivers to turn down the music.
Calling them “mobile concerts,” officers have been noticing drivers with music up so load that they can’t hear emergency vehicles with sirens going from 10 feet away.
“It’s probably too loud, and if your vehicle rattles so much with the bass that is sounds like someone is continuously throwing silverware out of the windows...it's probably also TOO loud,” Torrington police said in a Facebook post.
Police then proceeded to release a list of the most common songs they hear blasting from vehicles across the city.
Hip-Hop: Suge (DaBaby), 7 (Lil Nas X)
Pop: Hey Ma Look I Made It (Panic! At the Disco), If I Can't Have You (Shawn Mendes)
Country: When It Rains It Pours (Luke Combs), Whiskey Glasses (Morgan Wallen)
R&B: Wow (Post Malone), Cross Me (Ed Sheeran feat. Chance the Rapper, and PnB)
Classic Rock: Africa (Toto), Photograph (Def Lappard)
