BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - Police released the names of two men who died in a Berlin motorcycle crash that left one other hurt.
They identified the victims as 68-year-old Dennis Siwik and 51-year-old Christopher Zduniak, both of New Britain.
Investigators said the crash happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday on Route 372 near the Route 9 south on ramp.
Police found that three motorcycles had collided.
Siwik was pronounced dead at the scene.
Zduniak was brought to Hartford Hospital where police said he succumbed to his injuries.
The third rider sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with any information on this crash is asked to contact Berlin Police Officer Tom Bobok at 860-828-7082.
