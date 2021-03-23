FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – What would you do if you were in that grocery store in Boulder, Colorado?
That’s the question police in Connecticut want you to ask yourself.
The tragedy has police revisiting active shooter trainings and that information could save lives.
The message is not to scare people and police say it’s something people need to just have in the back of their minds.
That message is run…hide…fight.
“We know that it can happen anywhere,” said Chief Paul Melanson, Farmington Police Department.
No one at the Colorado grocery store through they’d be in the middle of a mass shooting on Monday, where ten people lost their lives.
“It’s statistically unlikely that it, we would be there, but we always have to be prepared,” Chief Melanson said.
That’s why Chief Melanson is urging people to remember the active shooter training. It’s something that’s being taught at the high school level. Run, hide, fight.
Some of that happened in Colorado with people fleeing to exits around the loading docks.
“It’s important I think when you go places to make sure that you’re cognizant of all the exits,” Chief Melanson said.
Chief Melanson says if you can’t run, then hide. Look for a place with no windows where you can lock yourself inside.
“Active shooters normally won’t spend a great deal of time trying to break into a room that they’re not sure if someone is or is not in there,” Chief Melanson said.
On Monday, a parent and child hid in a coat closet. They only emerged when the shooting stopped.
“To be able to hide and secure yourself in a location as quietly as possible because you can’t get out would be the second step,” Chief Melanson said.
Chief Melanson says if running or hiding just isn’t an option, the last resort is to fight.
“You take anything, a chair, a fire extinguisher, anything you have available, you know that you are actually fighting for your life,” Chief Melanson said.
Police say those tips did save lives on Monday and that type of training is being done not just here at police departments, but also in high schools.
