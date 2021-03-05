HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police are still searching for the person driving a car that struck and killed a 32-year-old woman last week.
Kedine Campbell, of Hartford, was struck by a car on Albany Avenue last Friday night.
She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.
Police said it appears a smaller dark SUV, similar in size to a Ford Edge, with an unknown registration plate was the vehicle involved.
It fled from the scene.
Police released surveillance images of the car believed to have been involved.
They said it should have damage to the front passenger side headlight/turn signal assembly.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford police at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).
