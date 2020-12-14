NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Police in Norwalk released surveillance photos of a suspect involved in a Bed, Bath and Beyond robbery.
According to police, it happened on Dec. 11 around 3 p.m. at the store on Westport Avenue.
They said the suspect stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise.
An employee suffered a minor injury during a struggle with the suspect.
No weapons were shown.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Norwalk detectives at 203-854-3029.
