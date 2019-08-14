DARIEN, CT (WFSB) – Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman was stopped by police officers with weapons drawn in Darien on August 10.
Officers stopped Cashman after getting reports by a local medical group on Old King’s Highway North that a local patient was in possession of a handgun.
Witnesses say the patient was driving a vehicle similar in description to Cashman’s white Jeep. The patient was gone by the time officers arrived at the clinic.
While searching the area for the white SUV, two Darien officers stopped Cashman’s Jeep, with weapons drawn, as he left the Shell gas station on Boston Post Road.
The license plate of Cashman’s Jeep matched that of a stolen vehicle, police said.
Two Darien officers stopped Cashman with weapons drawn as he started to leave the gas station.
Police say Cashman fully cooperated with officers and the situation quickly deescalated. Officers confirmed he was the true owner of the vehicle.
On Wednesday, the Darien Police Department released body camera footage of the stop.
See the full video here.
“No force of any type was actually used by officers; Mr. Cashman noted the professionalism and obvious training of the involved officers who were able to successfully bring this incident to the proper conclusion,” said Captain Don Anderson of the Darien Police Department.
Officers then escorted Cashman with his vehicle to the Norwalk Police Department.
Police then made contact with the patient from the clinic. Officers confirmed he possesses a valid pistol carry permit. The patient did not know about the alarm.
“These two intertwined incidents are clearly indicative of what police officers are often confronted with on a regular basis. These incidents were fortunately brought to a completely safe and successful conclusion by the proper application of professional police actions coupled with the full cooperation of the subjects involved,” Captain Anderson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.