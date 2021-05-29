WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Police remained at the scene of a murder-suicide in Windsor Locks Saturday morning, more than 24 hours later.

Authorities are still looking into what led up to the apparent murder-suicide shooting Friday morning.

It happened just before 1 a.m. at 24 Lownds Dr.

One victim has been identified as 18-year-old Lauren "Lela" Leslie, of Bloomfield. Her family said she was visiting her girlfriend at the home when the shooting happened.

“She was beautiful, talkative, very calm, soft spoken. You can't find people like her often. She's very delicate, soft, you know she was herself,” said her brother Dondre Leslie.

Police said they were called to the scene after reports of screaming and yelling coming from the home.

When they arrived at the scene early Friday morning, they found three people dead at the scene. A fourth was also shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital.

So far, police only identified the people who died as a man and two women. Leslie's family said she was one of the victims. Police said the man and the other woman were a couple.

The fourth victim is a woman, and at last check, she was in critical but stable condition.

A teenaged male was also inside the home at the time. He was not injured and not considered a suspect.

The assailant is believed to be among the deceased.

Police said a handgun was recovered from the scene.

Investigators said they believe the incident was domestic in nature.

According to Lauren's family, they believe the relationship between Lauren and her girlfriend may have played a role in what happened.

"She is my little sister. She is a proud black, lesbian woman and I feel like it's not fair she had to go through this," said Jhavier Leslie.

The Connecticut State Police Major Crimes unit is assisting Windsor Locks police with this investigation.