(WFSB) - Police departments across the state are reminding drivers of the consequences of failing to remove snow and ice from their vehicles.
The resident state trooper in Andover posted a photo on Wednesday of a vehicle with snow on its roof and back window.
"This is definitely one way you can meet us," the trooper's post read. "Please take a moment and clean off your vehicle before you start your travels today."
The trooper noted that fines start at $120.
Naugatuck police posted a similar message.
"There are approximately 500 fatalities in the United States per year due to icy road conditions," the post said. "When you fail to remove snow and ice from your vehicle you are putting yourself and others at risk. Please remember to remove ice and snow! Cold weather is not a valid excuse!"
