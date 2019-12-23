(WFSB) -- It’s the most wonderful time of the year, which is why police departments want folks to be aware of their surroundings when shopping, at home, and what is shared on social media.
That busy, bustling part is a distraction, according to police, whether you’re carrying an arm load of gifts, walking to your sleigh, or making sure no one steals your deliveries you had delivered.
Police say sending the package you ordered online to a secure destination is one way to guarantee it will be safe.
Home surveillance cameras are another security backup.
While shopping, hold your wallet or pocketbook close, and never leave valuables alone in a shopping cart.
State police in Danielson said a shopper's credit cards were taken from her pocketbook while shopping in Killingly. The suspects were tracked going on a buying spree.
“Some people tend not to be aware of their surroundings. So if you have your purse inside your shopping cart and stop but go two aisles over but don't take your purse with you, you’re becoming a possible victim of a crime," said Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera.
Also, if you’re stuffing your vehicle with gifts and return to do more shopping, police say try to hide them or cover them.
