WFSB) – Around 11:46 a.m. Connecticut State Police Troop H was notified of a two-car accident on I-91 northbound near exit 40 in Windsor.
Responding troopers reportedly saw one of the drivers outside of their car. This was creating an unsafe situation for the driver, the responding troopers, and for oncoming traffic.
The driver refused to comply with verbal directions given by troopers. When troopers attempted to physically move the driver to a safer place, a struggle ensued.
The driver was then taken into custody.
The second car in this accident left the scene before state troopers could arrive.
The driver of that second car has not been located at this time.
The troopers on the scene reported no injuries at this time.
The driver was taken into custody and is still being assessed for injuries at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.