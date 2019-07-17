Plymouth, CT (WFSB) -- The Plymouth Police Department are asking the public to help in its search of a 28-year-old man accused of sexual assault in the first degree and risk of injury to a minor.
The man’s name is Jordan Owens, and his has lived in Bristol previously. Police say he may now live in Hartford.
If you have any information about Owens, you’re asked to call the Plymouth Police Department at 860-589-7779.
