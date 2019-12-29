BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Bloomfield Police responded to a shooting in the parking lot at the Stop & Shop on Sunday afternoon, officials said.
Captain Stephen Hajdasz said officers were called to the grocery store on Cottage Grove Rd. after several rounds struck a parked car.
Captain Hajdasz said no one was injured.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updated information.
