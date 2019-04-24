NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Police in New Haven were called to a shooting on Wednesday afternoon.
It happened in the area of Division Street near Sheffield Avenue.
One person who was inside a car was shot. Another person inside the same car ran from the scene.
The car crashed into a bus shelter.
No further details were released.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(1) comment
My post was removed yesterday because I said that the Urban areas in Connecticut need extra law enforcement on all these shootings. Its not racist, its the truth. Everyday the news has a city involved in a shooting! Everyday!
