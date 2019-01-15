NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Haven have responded to a report of a shooting.
It happened Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on Sherman Parkway, police said.
The condition of the victim is unknown.
It happened shortly after 11 a.m.
Nearby Hillhouse High School was briefly locked down. It has since been lifted.
Police said they expected to release more information later in the day.
