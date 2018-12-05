HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Police have responded to a double shooting on Park Street in Hartford.
The double shooting was reported a little after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police said two people were taken to the hospital, one with life threatening injuries.
It appears the shooting was targeted, police said.
Park Street will be closed between Zion Street and Park Terrace until further notice.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
