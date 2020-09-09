Hartford shootings

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Police have been called to the report of a double shooting in Hartford.

The shootings were reported just before 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, on Sterling Street.

Hartford police said the Major Crimes and Crime Division are on scene.

No further details were immediately available.

