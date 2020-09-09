HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Police have been called to the report of a double shooting in Hartford.
The shootings were reported just before 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, on Sterling Street.
Hartford police said the Major Crimes and Crime Division are on scene.
Double shooting investigation, 82 Sterling St.. Major Crimes and Crime Division on scene. More as it becomes available. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/275iFK8lGa— Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) September 9, 2020
No further details were immediately available.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.