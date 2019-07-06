Police and firefighters were responding Saturday to a major explosion at a strip shopping mall in the South Florida city of Plantation, authorities said.
Plantation Fire Rescue confirmed on Twitter that there are "multiple patients" from the incident.
News footage and social media video from the scene showed firefighters arriving at the mall, where a section of the complex appeared to sustain significant damage, with shattered windows and small piles of debris.
CNN affiliate WPLG reported that the explosion occurred at The Fountains mall in Plantation, near Fort Lauderdale.
