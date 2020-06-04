NEW HAVEN (WFSB) - An investigation underway in New Haven has several officers on scene.
The investigation is unfolding outside an apartment on Henry Street, where police said it is believed a woman is being held at gunpoint.
It is believed this started as a domestic related incident.
Police asked the public to avoid the area of Dixwell and Henry streets.
NHPD SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team are on scene.
