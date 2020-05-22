WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Troopers were called to the report of a serious assault in Willington Friday morning.
It happened in the area of Mirtl Road around 9 a.m.
Police said one man died from his injuries and another was seriously injured during the assault.
They said this appears to have been an isolated incident.
Troopers are asking folks to be on the look-out for a suspect last seen leaving the scene of the serious assault, armed with an edged weapon.
Police said the suspect was driving a red motorcycle, which was found.
The operator was wearing a white/multi-color helmet and dark clothing and is believed to be a white man. Police are still searching for him.
If spotted, people should not approach the suspect, but call 9-1-1.
