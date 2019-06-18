NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven police responded to a shooting on Huntington Street Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the shooting happened around 1:15 p.m., between Newhall and Shepherd streets in the Newhallville section of the city.
There is related police activity in the area of Prospect Street.
No further details were released by police.
Anyone with information should contact police at 203-946-6304.
