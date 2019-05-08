HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police were called to a shooting inside a business on Maple Avenue.
The shooting happened in the area of 547 Maple Ave. on Wednesday evening around 5 p.m.
It is unclear which business it happened inside of.
Police said the victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
Major Crimes and Crime Scene Division detectives on their way.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
