HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police are responding to a stabbing on the University of Hartford campus on Sunday afternoon.
Police said the stabbing took place in the dorm area but did not specify which dorm. The University of Hartford tweeted at 2:30 p.m. there was an emergency on Main Campus. The school twetted there was police activity in the area of Village Quad 2.
The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
The school is not on lockdown and the campus is clear as of 2 p.m., police said.
Major Crimes and the Crime Scene Division is en route to the campus, according to police.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
