PLAINVILLE (WFSB) - Plainville police have evacuated the Plainville Commons shopping center on New Britain Avenue as they deal with a person barricaded behind one of the stores.
Police tell Eyewitness News that a person is barricade near the Dick's Sporting Goods store.
Sgt. Mark Connoy said the police received a call just after 2 p.m. to their routine line reporting a man behind the Lowe's Home Improvement who had fired two shots at their back door.
The male match a description of the suspect was then located behind the Dick's Sporting Goods store in the area of the loading dock. Officers who first arrived at the scene found him armed with a handgun.
Police have evacuated all the stores in the plaza including the DSW, A.C. Moore and Pet Smart and the neighboring Lowe's Home Improvement.
At this time, officers said the suspect is not a threat to the public and the situation is contained.
Plainville police are asking people to avoid the area at this time.
Officers from several towns including Southington, New Britain and Bristol were on the scene. In addition a regional SWAT team and West Hartford SWAT team has been called in to assist.
Police said there have been no injuries reported and they do not know if the man has any connection to an employee in any of the stores.
