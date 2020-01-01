MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man was struck by a driver in Manchester on Wednesday afternoon.
It happened in the area of 425 Broad St.
A Channel 3 crew on the scene saw the area roped off.
Police said they were unable to identify the victim because he did not have any identification on him.
The victim was taken to the hospital with a significant head injury.
Police also confirmed that the driver stopped at the scene.
