CHESHIRE, CT. (WFSB) - The Cheshire Police Department is investigating after an oil truck rolled over on Bethany Mountain Road Friday.
UPDATE: Police say Route 42 has fully reopened to all traffic Tuesday.
The road was closed from North Brooksvale Road to the Prospect town line.
Up to 2,000 gallons of home heating oil leaked out and into a nearby storm drain.
DEEP spokesperson Will Healey said the oil continued under the roadway and into a dry creek bed.
Fire officials reacted immediately and damned the creek downstream about 100 feet away from Route 42.
The driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Initially, officials anticipated that the road will be closed through the weekend, later saying that it will be closed until further notice.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
