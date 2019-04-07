ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Route 140 in Ellington is closed in the area of Hopkins Road and one person is dead following a crash early Sunday morning, said police.
Police have identified the victim as 26-year-old Sean Ruel of Ellington. Ruel was the only person in the vehicle.
Police say Ruel struck an embankment and the vehicle overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
According to State Police the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of Route 140 and Webster Road. Police confirmed one car was involved in the crash.
Officials say the area is expected to be shut down for the foreseeable future as accident recreation investigators try to figure out what caused the crash.
