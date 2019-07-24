SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- Police in South Windsor said ATV operators have been damaging farm fields in parts of town.
According to police, ATV operators have been intentionally damaging crops in the area between the Connecticut River and Main Street, which is comprised of farmland and woods.
The land in the area is privately owned, police said.
Officers will be stepping up patrols on Main Street and areas west of that, with all-wheel drive vehicles, mountain bikes, and other utility vehicles.
Video surveillance is also being set up to help capture images of the suspects.
Anyone observing illegal use of ATVs or trespassing should contact police at 860-644-2551.
