WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) -- Police have identified the victim and suspect in a Willimantic murder-suicide.
The investigation unfolded at a home on Gem Drive on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were called to the home for the report of a stabbing.
Upon arrival, officers found a woman’s body. She was later identified as 68-year-old Luz Figueroa.
Officers then believed the suspect was still inside the home, so they deployed a robot into the basement. The suspect was then found dead inside.
Police identified him as 67-year-old Edgardo Figueroa, and said he was married to the victim.
The police investigation led to a 'shelter in place' order at two nearby Windham schools and a childhood program. About an hour later, the order was lifted and dismissal resumed as normal.
Police said this was an isolated incident.
Connecticut State Police took over the investigation at the request of the Windham State's Attorney.
