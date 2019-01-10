WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - An investigation continued on Thursday into the suspicious death of a woman at a home in Watertown.
They identified the victim as 70-year-old Maryann Kibbe-Stanisz.
They believe she was the victim of an assault on Tuesday and now consider the case a homicide.
They launched their investigation on Wednesday at the home on Bushnell Avenue, which is in the Oakville section of town.
Police were out at the scene for about 15 hours.
They were first called to the home around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday to perform a well-being check.
Police said a friend who had regular contact with the victim had not heard from her in a few days.
Police said they learned that the woman's car, a gray PT Cruiser, was missing. It was later found in the Lit Ultra Lounge parking lot on West Main Street in Waterbury.
The Connecticut State Police crime scene unit was called.
Wednesday night, Channel 3 saw police combing the Bushnell Avenue scene for evidence.
Watertown police said they're looking at all possible leads in the case.
“At this point we are actively pursuing a homicide investigation, we are asking anyone that may have spoken to her or seen the victim Maryann Stanisz in the last five days to please contact us," Watertown Police Chief John Gavallas said.
They said Kibbe-Stanisz recently spoke to a handyman about tree work and odd jobs around the house. However, the handyman is not a suspect.
Still, officers said they want to talk to him and asked him to give them a call.
The police chief said there are no cameras in the neighborhood, but added that Waterbury police are searching for footage in and around where her car was found.
Anyone who may have seen something in the neighborhood is asked to call police at 860-945-5200.
"We cannot rule out that this was a random act of violence at this point," police said.
Neighbors told Channel 3 that they're rattled by what unfolded and want to know what happened.
"It’s too bad. She was a nice lady," said Steven Anderson of Watertown. "She was quiet. Kept to herself."
Kibbe-Stanisz has lived by herself for the past five years, after her husband passed away.
Her family thanks Watertown Police for their work so far and has asked for privacy.
Prior to Wednesday's discovery, the last homicide investigation in town was the murder-suicide of an elderly couple last February.
Before that, it was a double murder of a mother and son back in 2012.
“The community is not used to this type of activity and it certainly causes great concern, especially to the residents in that neighborhood," Gavallas said.
The chief said they will have extra patrols in the neighborhood.
