WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - Windham Middle School and the Early Childhood Center closed for the day on Wednesday following a couple of threats.
Two separate juvenile suspects were arrested for the threats, which were discovered between Friday and Tuesday.
Authorities said the threats are impacting more than the students, parents and staff.
Police and school officials will be meeting with parents on Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. at the middle school auditorium. It will also be streamed live on the Windham Schools Facebook page and on its website here.
They said the threats are concerning from a safety aspect, create a distraction in the classroom, strain resources at the police department and end up costing taxpayers.
Willimantic superintendent Dr. Patricia Garcia told Channel 3 that she felt disappointed and saddened by the recent pattern of threats.
“You never handle a situation like this in a perfect manner. Because it doesn’t happen the same way the second time. But we are prepared we are educators we review our plans," Garcia said.
While more than 600 students were off on Wednesday, the police department, social services, school administrators and parent leaders attempted to figure out a way to handle the recent pattern of threats.
The first threat was noticed Friday night. The second came Tuesday.
Both resulted in separate arrests.
"You don’t joke with that kind of stuff especially right now, you don’t joke about that kind of stuff," said Rene Muhizi, Windham student.
The district said it also met with teachers to outline the next steps.
School officials said the "see something, say something" campaign was used to report Tuesday's social media threat.
Parents said they were distraught and rushed to the school to protect their children.
"My daughter was literally in the bathroom she said dad I’m in the bathroom scared, all the kids are screaming 'call your parents,'" said Eric Torres, a concerned father.
After Friday's threat, the unidentified juvenile was charged with threatening and beach of peace.
In Tuesday's case, police charged another minor with filing a false report and interference.
Garcia applauded the students and parents who alerted authorities as soon as they found out about it.
She also encouraged parents to take time to speak with their children about the implications of using social media.
