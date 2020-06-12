AVON, CT (WFSB) – State police spent the day on Thursday searching an Avon property that was previously looked at in connection to the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos.
Several officers and detectives searched a property on Skyview Drive Thursday.
On Friday morning, state police said the search, which included an inspection of a septic system, resulted in no clues or evidence found.
The went on to say the search continues for Jennifer Farber Dulos.
On the day of the search, the owner of the property said state police didn't have a search warrant, but instead he gave them permission to search the property.
"I took them through my entire home, all floors, the attic, the basement, septic tans. I showed them how to get down to the bottom on ridge line. I told them I'm available for them if they have any questions and I'll stay here to help them in any way I can," said Dave Ford, property owner.
Last month, the owner of the property, who is doing work on the home, said detectives asked to go onto the property last year, and he allowed it.
There is no word if police found anything during their search last year.
Farber Dulos has been missing for more than one year.
Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was charged in her death. He tried killing himself by carbon monoxide poisoning at his Farmington home in January and died at a New York hospital days later.
Jennifer’s body has never been found.
Also charged in the case was Fotis’ ex-girlfriend Michelle Troconis and former attorney Kent Mawhinney.
The Avon home state police were searching is about a mile and a half from Fotis’ Jefferson Crossing home in Farmington.
